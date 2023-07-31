Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $497.00 million-$503.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.93 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $28.70. 1,243,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,294. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

