Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.42 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 1,243,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

