Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

