Vectors Research Management LLC Has $27.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 7.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,154. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

