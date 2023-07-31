Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.72 on Monday, hitting $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.