Vectors Research Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock remained flat at $33.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493,895. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

