Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 5,051 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.69. 7,624,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

