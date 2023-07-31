Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.87 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.