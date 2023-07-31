Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 6.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.34. 359,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 733,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,179 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

