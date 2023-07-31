Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

