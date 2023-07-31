VirtualMeta (VMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,584.25

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $38,584.25 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01522088 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

