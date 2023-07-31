Wealth Effects LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,873,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,644. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.