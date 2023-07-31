Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,952 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,163. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

