Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

WSR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 354,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

About Whitestone REIT

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.