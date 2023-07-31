Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $506.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

