Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

