Wrapped Everscale Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $669,116.83 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,579,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,502,796 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0565153 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,685.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

