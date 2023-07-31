Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after buying an additional 149,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,429,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

