XRP 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $36.33 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,556,423 coins and its circulating supply is 52,693,851,493 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
