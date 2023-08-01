185 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $357.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.