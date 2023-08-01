344,321 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 972,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

