3,500 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,246. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.