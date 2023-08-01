Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 153 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $175.03. 2,855,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

