Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,311. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $903.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

