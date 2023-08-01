AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 790,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. 265,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.61. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.