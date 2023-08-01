Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Aflac stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 572.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

