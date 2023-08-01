AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGIL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

AgileThought Stock Performance

AGIL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

