Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,720,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 5,126,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,580. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Altice USA
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
