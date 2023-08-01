Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

7/26/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2023 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2023 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2023 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 799,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,047. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,963 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

