AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %

APPF opened at $180.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 1.00. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 30.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

