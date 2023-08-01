Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.61. 34,959,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,002,742. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $167.40.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.