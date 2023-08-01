Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

About Applied Molecular Transport

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

