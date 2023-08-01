Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.14.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
