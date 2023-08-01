ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $475.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.69. ASM International has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

