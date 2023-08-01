Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Astar has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $83.34 million and $9.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

