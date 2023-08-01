Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.99. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 105.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

