Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Axonics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Axonics by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

