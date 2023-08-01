Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 374,600 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 37,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,215. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. Analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aytu BioPharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 14,000 shares of Aytu BioPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,591 shares in the company, valued at $133,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 393,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

