Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

BKR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 5,300,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.