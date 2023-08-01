Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %
BKR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 5,300,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes
In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
