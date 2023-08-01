Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,782,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.27 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Banco Comercial Português

Featured Stories

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

