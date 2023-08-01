Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 1,054,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.6 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

