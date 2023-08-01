Bank of America Increases AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $27.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.