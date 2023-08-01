Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 11th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 12,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,282. The company has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

