Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,767,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 4,067,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter stock remained flat at $5.48 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

