Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,592,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.