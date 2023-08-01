BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

BCBP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 37,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,561.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,990 shares of company stock valued at $91,840. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

