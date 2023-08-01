Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BLTE opened at $23.22 on Friday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

