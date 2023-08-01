Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 15.4%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 27,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 48,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

