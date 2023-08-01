Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 283,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $405.28 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.57 and its 200 day moving average is $431.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.