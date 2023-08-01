Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Biocept stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,594. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $716,320.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($12.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

BIOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

