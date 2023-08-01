Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 38,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
