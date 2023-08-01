Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 38,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionomics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

